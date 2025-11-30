I Asked ChatGPT for the Best Times To Shop at Walmart: Here’s What It Said

Shopping in Wal-Mart at the wrong time can leave you dodging blocked aisles, weaving through crowds, and waiting in endless checkout lines. But avoiding the crowds might mean you miss out on the best deals.

Although it can’t give you the precise traffic for your specific Wal-Mart location, ChatGPT has some surprisingly accurate suggestions when I asked it for the best times to shop at Wal-Mart.

Early Morning Weekdays

ChatGPT’s first suggestion was to go right when Walmart opens, around 7 to 9 a.m. on weekdays. Honestly, that’s spot on. During the week, you’ll run into fewer crowds, freshly stocked shelves and more time to wander the aisles and snag the first pick of rollbacks. Although staff may still be setting up displays and stocking shelves, this is generally a far more pleasant experience than shopping at noon on a Saturday.

Late Evening

After most people finish their post-work Walmart runs, you’ll likely find fewer shoppers scanning the shelves alongside you. However, shopping too close to closing time can come with added pressure to wrap up quickly. You’ll also likely notice that many markdowns have already been picked over and restockers may be blocking off certain aisles.

Early in the week

After weekend crowds have shopped to their hearts’ content, one of the best times to shop at Walmart, according to ChatGPT, is on a Monday or Tuesday. It pulled this information from an article on Eating Well that discusses this topic and includes expert shoppers’ insights. ChatGPT said, “Stores tend to be more orderly after weekend traffic. Some markdowns hit early in the week.” However, you may miss out on popular items if they sell out over the weekend.

Times To Avoid

ChatGPT also included times to avoid if you’d prefer not to wade through crowds of Walmart shoppers:

Weekday evenings (especially 4-7 p.m.): The after-work rush is grabbing items for dinner or school.

The after-work rush is grabbing items for dinner or school. Weekend afternoons and midday: Prime time for everyone who couldn’t shop during the week.

Prime time for everyone who couldn’t shop during the week. Right before major holidays or events: Chaos guaranteed.

Chaos guaranteed. Lunchtime (about 12-2 p.m.): Many people swing by on their lunch break.

Many people swing by on their lunch break. The first weekend of the month: Benefit payments often increase foot traffic.

To customize your shopping to your specific Walmart location, try using these tips to score the best deals without compromising on efficiency.

Ask the staff about the schedule for markdowns and busy times.

Use store traffic tools and apps to find “peak times.”

Check clearance aisles early in the week for extra rollbacks.

Bottom Line

The best time to shop at Walmart ultimately depends on where you’re shopping and what you’re trying to find. If you’re looking for fewer crowds, you may have to embrace the trade-off of missing out on certain deals. However, going when all the rollbacks hit means you’ll likely encounter more people looking for the same discounts as you.

While ChatGPT provides some great suggestions on the best times to shop, you may find that you get more in-depth information from your local Walmart staff, who know the ins and outs of their restocks, markdowns, and busiest times.

