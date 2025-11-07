I Asked ChatGPT the Best Side Hustle You Can Do From Home in 2025: Here’s What It Said

According to a survey conducted by Self.com earlier this year, 45% of Americans have a side hustle, with 10.5% of side hustlers noting that they earn over $1,000 monthly from their gigs. The survey also found that the average side hustle brings in $688 per month and that the highest proportion of those with a side hustle (36.2%) spend five to 10 hours per month on their side gig.

If you’re looking to start a profitable side hustle, you’ll likely look into ChatGPT to see what kind of help it can give you. GOBankingRates prompted ChatGPT to find out about the best side hustles that you can do from home in 2025 — here’s what the results were.

Freelance Writing or Copywriting

Estimated earnings: $500 to $2,000 or more monthly

“What you do: Write blog posts, website content or marketing emails for businesses,” ChatGPT wrote. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot suggested this side hustle because it’s totally remote, you don’t need a fancy setup aside from your laptop and you can scale fast once you build a few client relationships.

The weekly time that you should allocate to this side gig ranges from five to 15 hours. According to ChatGPT, you would spend two to four hours finding clients and sending pitches, followed by five to 10 hours on writing, editing and revisions.

“You could easily do this a few evenings a week or one to two longer weekend sessions. Once you have steady clients, you can drop to approximately five to eight per week,” the chatbot said.

ChatGPT stated that no formal education is required, but the chatbot suggested the following helpful training or skills:

Solid writing and grammar skills

Basic understanding of SEO (how to write for online audiences)

Knowing how to research and structure content

The AI chatbot suggested that if you want to learn fast, you can try some of the following options:

Take a short copywriting or content writing course (Udemy, Skillshare or YouTube are enough to start)

Read books like “Everybody Writes” by Ann Handley or “The Copywriter’s Handbook” by Robert Bly

Build a small portfolio: two to three sample articles or blog posts on topics you like

“Bottom line: You can start with no degree — just good writing samples and consistency,” ChatGPT added.

Social Media Manager or Video Editor

Estimated earnings: $1,000 to $4,000 or more monthly

“What you do: Manage social media pages or create short-form videos (Reels, TikToks, YouTube Shorts),” ChatGPT wrote. The chatbot specified that this is a great side hustle because of the huge demand (every business wants to be online) and it’s a creative and fun way to make money if you know social media trends.

The weekly time you dedicate to this side hustle ranges from 10 to 20 hours. According to ChatGPT, the time allocation is as follows: three to five hours for planning and scheduling connections, five to 10 hours for creating and editing posts and two to five hours for client calls, engagement and reporting.



“Usually two to three hours per day, Monday to Friday — flexible, but steady work,” the AI chatbot said.

ChatGPT stated that no education is required and that experience matters more. The chatbot listed out the following helpful skills and training:

Understanding of social media platforms (Instagram, TikTok or YouTube)

Basic content design (Canva, CapCut, Premiere or DaVinci Resolve)

Copywriting basics for captions and hooks

The chatbot shared that you can learn fast by watching free tutorials on YouTube for editing, studying trending content and taking a short online course on social media strategy.

“Bottom line: Learn by doing — create a few sample posts or edit videos for friends to build your portfoliom,” ChatGPT added.

Online Coaching or Consulting

Estimated earnings: $1,000 to $5,000 or more monthly

“What you do: Teach or guide people based on something you know — writing, fitness, productivity, business, etcetera,” the chatbot said. ChatGPT recommended this side hustle because of the high hourly pay, you can start with just one client and grow and because everything happens over Zoom or email.

The weekly time you should dedicate to this side hustle is four to 10 hours. The breakdown that ChatGPT shared is that you spend one to three hours on client calls, two to four hours on messaging and follow-ups and then one to two hours on marketing or content creation.

” A couple of client calls per week, plus a few short blocks for prep and growth,” the AI chatbot said.

ChatGPT noted that no formal education is required, but credibility helps. The chatbot listed the following helpful skills and training:

Expertise in your niche (writing, fitness, productivity, etcetera)

Communication and listening skills

Basic marketing — how to attract and onboard clients

The chatbot pointed out that if you want to learn fast, you should consider short certifications (NASM, ISSA or online coaching certificates), look through your personal experience with testimonials and read “The Prosperous Coach” by Steve Chandler for mindset and structure.

“Bottom line: Your results and knowledge matter more than degrees. You can start by offering free sessions to build confidence and credibility,” ChatGPT added.

How Accurate Is This Information?

According to data from ZipRecruiter, the average hourly wage for the top three side hustles from home is listed as follows:

$23 an hour for a freelance writer. The pay will depend on the type of clients you’re able to land and how quickly you can get your writing done.

$31 an hour for a social media manager. This will also depend on your portfolio and ability to land clients.

$31 an hour for online coaching. The money that you earn will depend on the type of coaching you provide and your ability to market your services.

If you’re wondering about how accurate the information is about these side hustles, it’s important to stress that AI-generated content helps generate ideas, but in reality, these are side hustles that could be difficult to get started in.

For instance, you might lack the expertise to become an online coach or the time needed to establish a coaching business from the ground up. You also have to factor in that the marketplace is constantly changing and economic cycles have to be considered when offering services like freelance writing or online coaching. As always, you can use this information as a starting point, but it’s crucial that you conduct your own research as well.

