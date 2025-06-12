I Asked ChatGPT for the Best Side Gigs This Summer: Here’s What It Said

While summer might mean time off and leisure to some, for others it’s the perfect time to capitalize on others’ downtime by picking up a side gig to add some income. In a time of high costs of living, a side gig can be a welcome addition.

To help narrow down the kinds of side gigs that might be ideal for summer, I turned to ChatGPT for some advice.

Here’s what it suggested, as well as average monthly earnings that might be possible.

Pet Sitting or Dog Walking

This sort of side gig seems perfect for teens and college students, or anyone who just likes animals and being outdoors. ChatGPT suggested starting with apps like Rover or Wag — as summer travel often increases demand — but word of mouth in your neighborhood or community might work just as well.

Earnings: ChatGPT suggested a person could earn between $500-$1,500/month, but you’d have to get a pretty consistent number of hours to make this so, which would take work.

Local Tourism Guide

This answer made me laugh a little. Unless you live in a truly tourist-heavy area, chances are pretty slim that your local burb or town needs a tourism guide. But hey, it’s worth a shot. If there are some gorgeous natural spots or cool historical locations, maybe you can jump on this one.

Earnings: ChatGPT suggested an hourly pay of $20 to $40, but the trick would be figuring out how to advertise. Maybe your local chamber of commerce or tourism bureau would be interested.

Lawn Care or Landscaping Help

This is a solid recommendation, again, probably for a younger person. Though ChatGPT suggested “equipment is minimal,” you do need some basics, like a lawnmower, some hedge clippers and probably a weed trimmer. While it’s true that “the busy summer season creates plenty of local demand” in some places, a lot of neighborhoods might already be working with a regular gardener. It’s still worth a shot.

Earnings: ChatGPT suggested you could earn an hourly pay of $25 to $50, which could add up to somewhere between $800 and $2,500 per month. This seems on the high side for just a side gig, but if you could start it as an official small business, that chance goes up.

Outdoor or Event Photography

Another suggestion that feels a little idealistic by ChatGPT is to get people to pay you for event photography. If you already have these skills, then sure, you might be able to get friends to pay you for weddings, family photo shoots, reunions and more, but ChatGPT may have a bit more confidence in the average photographer than I do.

Earnings: ChatGPT suggested charging “typical” rates of around $50 to $150/hour or flat fees of $200 to $500 per event. Depending on your experience and skill set, this could be on the high side.

Selling Homemade or Upcycled Products Online

In a thriving economy, where people have lots of money to burn, selling homemade or upcycled products could, in fact, be a fun way to make money. It’s basically the entire premise of Etsy (at least in its origins). However, in this high-tariff, high cost of living environment, unless you’re making something truly special, this could be a tough sell.

Earnings: Depending on what you’re making, and the quality, ChatGPT suggested you could earn between $10 to $50 per sale, but again, these sales could be few and far between. Not to mention, you need to factor in shipping costs.

Delivery or Gig Economy Driver

Perhaps the most practical and realistic of all the side gigs that ChatGPT suggested is being a driver for apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats or Instacart. ChatGPT is not wrong that these are “flexible [and] ideal for earning extra cash during peak times.”

Earnings: ChatGPT suggested that typical monthly earnings for a driver of this kind are between $600 to $1,800/month (or $15 to $25 per hour). The only issue is if you’re driving in an already saturated market, you might not get the number of rides or food deliveries as you need. Plus, there’s wear and tear on your car to think about.

Seasonal Event Staffing

ChatGPT suggested that another gig would be to work festivals, concerts or farmers’ markets, something that could again, favor teens or college students, or teachers — people who typically have summers off. These kinds of events might also require you to get hired months before the events happen.

Earnings: ChatGPT suggested earnings could fall in the $12 to $25 per hour category, but this would likely depend on what state you’re in, as they are likely minimum wage jobs.

A Few More Gigs

ChatGPT rounded out its suggestions with:

Pool maintenance helper : Another word-of-mouth style gig you’d probably run out of takers for.

: Another word-of-mouth style gig you’d probably run out of takers for. Online tutor : Only good if you’ve got skills you can market.

: Only good if you’ve got skills you can market. Farmer’s market vendor: You’d need a product or ware to hawk and have to be close enough to a farmer’s market to make it worth your while.

The Best Side Gig

I asked ChatGPT to assess all the side gigs it suggested and determine the “best” one in terms of ultimate earnings and least footwork or preparation, and here was its determination:

ChatGPT said that gig economy delivery driver (DoorDash, Instacart and UberEats) has “Strong consumer demand, especially during evenings and weekends.” It added that it requires minimal preparation, requiring only a “reliable car” or a bike (in some cities), a smartphone and a basic background check. You have a flexible schedule, immediate earnings and low overhead.

So, there you have it, if a side gig is calling you this summer, you’ve got a good starting point.

