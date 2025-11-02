I Asked ChatGPT for the Best Money New Year’s Resolutions for 2026: Here’s What It Said

With the holidays in sight, the new year is not far behind the curve, and with it, a great opportunity to start thinking about financial New Year’s resolutions. What better time of year to reconfigure your goals, spending habits and savings targets, after all.

To help consumers jumpstart a financial clean slate, I asked ChatGPT for some of the best resolutions people could make for their money in 2026.

Rework Your Budget for Higher 2026 Costs

If you already have a budget going, bravo, congratulate yourself; that’s a great step. However, 2026 prices are poised to be higher than 2025 in some areas. So, when you review your budget, prepare for a higher spend and rework your budget for those increases, ChatGPT said. You can budget for an overall 3% inflation increase, estimate which categories will likely cost you more, such as healthcare and groceries, or try to assess your spending patterns. Revisiting your budget helps you identify where your money’s really going and frees up cash for saving and investing, the AI said.

Build or Refill Your Emergency Fund

If 2026 prices are higher, then your need for an emergency fund also increases, ChatGPT suggested. Aim for at least three to six months of living expenses in a high-yield savings account or low fee money market account to keep ahead of inflation. ChatGPT warned that with rising living costs and economic uncertainty, even a single unexpected expense can lead to debt if you’re not prepared.

Automate Your Savings and Investments

The best way to hit your financial targets, ChatGPT suggested, is to set recurring transfers to savings or retirement accounts right after payday. Automating savings removes temptation and builds wealth quietly. This way, you won’t forget to save, and you’ll benefit from compounding over time.

Pay Down High-Interest Debt

Carrying high-interest debt is like keeping a leg in the past, so ChatGPT suggested people tackle credit card balances and personal loans “aggressively.” Another way to think of it, if paying down debt feels unglamorous, the AI said, is that every dollar you pay toward high-interest debt gives you an instant, risk-free return, frankly better than most investments.

Boost Retirement Contributions Before Tax Rules Change

You aren’t getting any younger, which means eventually you’re going to hit retirement, and you want to be financially prepared. ChatGPT suggested the new year is a good time to increase contributions to your 401(k), IRA or Roth account. Additionally, older adults can take advantage of catch-up contributions, making it possible to secure a nice little nest egg by retirement.

Diversify Your Income Streams

If you’re still working and not burning the candle at both ends already, consider adding a side hustle, such as freelance work or a passive income source, ChatGPT suggested. The more ways you earn, the less you rely on a single paycheck, it advised. Diversified income protects you from layoffs and boosts your long-term financial resilience.

Set One ‘Quality of Life’ Money Goal

In addition to meeting the “boring” financial targets, ChatGPT suggested people budget for “something meaningful,” like a trip, home upgrade or class. Resolutions shouldn’t be all about sacrifice, after all. The AI said that rewarding yourself in ways that improve happiness or personal growth keeps financial goals sustainable.

Meet With a Financial Professional

If you don’t already have a financial advisor or tax accountant, ChatGPT suggested you schedule time with one. A pro can help you navigate any recently changed tax laws, uncover overlooked deductions and create a tailored plan that keeps your money working efficiently.

How 2026 Money Resolutions Differ by Income Level

While I thought those were good general resolutions to make, I wondered if ChatGPT would offer different suggestions to different income levels, so I asked it to break down, in simple, bulleted terms, what types of money resolutions it would offer to the lower-middle class, the middle-class and the upper-middle class. Here’s what it said.

Lower-Middle Class

Pay down high-interest debt first.

Automate small savings from each paycheck.

Maximize tax credits and employer benefits.

Cut “invisible” expenses like subscriptions or fees.

Build basic financial literacy to support upward mobility.

Middle Class

Rework budgets for inflation and 2026 tax changes.

Boost emergency funds to three and six months of expenses.

Increase retirement contributions before tax rule shifts.

Balance debt payoff with investing.

Review insurance, wills and beneficiary designations.

Upper-Middle Class

Use new tax deductions (SALT cap, QBI, energy credits).

Diversify and rebalance investments for tax efficiency.

Plan ahead for estate and gift tax changes in 2026.

Maintain liquidity for opportunities or emergencies.

Align charitable giving with tax and legacy goals.

No matter your income level, 2026 is the year to get intentional about money — whether that means building stability, growing wealth or fine-tuning a long-term plan for lasting security.

