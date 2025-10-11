I Asked ChatGPT the Best Habits To Grow Net Worth in My 30s — Here’s What It Said

For many people, reaching your 30s can feel like a financial turning point. Many have started earning significantly higher salaries, but expenses have also increased. Things like mortgages, kids and potentially debt can make it harder to get ahead.

But this shouldn’t get you down. By following a few simple habits, you can work to increase your net worth over the next decade. To help come up with some suggestions to grow your net worth in your 30s, I decided to get ChatGPT’s perspective — below is what it had to say.

Live Below Your Means

As your income continues to increase in your 30s, ChatGPT said it’s important to avoid what’s known as “lifestyle creep.” This happens when your expenses increase at the same rate or faster than your income.

Instead of allowing your expenses to rise each time you receive a raise or take a new job with a higher salary, put that extra money into savings and investments. This extra cash can help accelerate your wealth building efforts.

Maximize Retirement Savings

Ideally, by the time you reach your 30s, you should have a solid start on your retirement savings, according to ChatGPT. If not, now is the perfect time to begin. Starting to invest for retirement early gives your account decades to grow through compounding.

For 2025, the maximum 401(k) contribution is $23,500. Even if you can’t contribute the full amount, make sure you at least contribute enough to get your employer’s matching contribution if it’s available. This is essentially free money you don’t want to miss.

As your income increases, aim to raise the percentage of your salary that you contribute toward retirement. Doing so will help boost your savings and bring you closer to your retirement goals.

Pay Down High-Interest Debt

Credit cards and personal loans can hurt your net worth. By focusing on paying off high-interest debts, ChatGPT said you can redirect that money into savings and investments that can grow your wealth.

If you’re struggling to pay off your debts, consider using either the debt snowball or debt avalanche methods. Both can give you the structure and motivation to work toward becoming debt-free.

Build a Solid Emergency Fund

Having a strong emergency fund is essential. If an unexpected expense arises, you can use this money to cover the cost instead of relying on credit cards.

ChatGPT said when building your emergency fund, aim to save three to six months’ worth of expenses. This will give you enough of a cushion to handle a major expense and even a job loss.

Invest for Growth

Another one of ChatGPT’s suggested strategies for building wealth in your 30s is to make sure your risk tolerance aligns with your age. You want to avoid being too conservative and focus on investing for growth. Your portfolio should be stock-heavy, which helps you outpace inflation and achieve attractive returns.

Focus on Career and Income Growth

The final strategy that ChatGPT suggested for growing your net worth in your 30s is to focus on your career and income growth. Now that you’re making progress in your career, focus on negotiating raises each year during your performance reviews.

Finally, don’t feel like you need to stay with the same company throughout your entire career. Take the time to learn new skills, as this can lead to better opportunities that offer higher pay. This can help you get ahead even faster.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT the Best Habits To Grow Net Worth in My 30s — Here's What It Said

