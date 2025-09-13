If you’re like many people, you probably use ChatGPT for various tasks, such as brainstorming ideas, translating text or organizing your schedule. But did you know you can use it to save money when shopping?

I asked the bot to give me a list of the Sam’s Club’s best fall deals. You may be surprised by what it told me.

ChatGPT’s Initial Response

I entered this prompt into GPT-5: “Please review Sam’s Club’s current flyer and online sales. Then generate a list of the store’s best fall deals this year.”

The bot only offered general items that you could get for a good price, such as wreaths, Halloween candy, baking staples and laptops — not specific deals.

Knowing it didn’t really answer my question, the bot gave me an explanation. “Sam’s Club’s site blocks automated browsing, so I can’t pull the line-by-line flyer with specific SKU prices in this chat right this minute,” ChatGPT wrote.

Once ChatGPT Dug Deeper

Unsatisfied with the bot’s response, I switched to GPT-5 Thinking, which is designed to conduct a more in-depth analysis of your query, to see if that would make a difference. I started with, “Please scan through Sam’s Club’s current flyer and online sales. Then, compile a list of the best deals this fall.”

This time, it provided a bulleted list of items, prices and sale end dates. However, most of the sources cited were third parties — not the retailer. So, I asked the bot, “Why don’t you pull information directly from Sam’s Club?”

“I can pull straight from Sam’s Club — and I do,” the chatbot wrote. “Some Sam’s pages use heavy JavaScript and bot checks (which can block automated browsing), so I sometimes cite reputable roundups for context. But if you want official-only sources, I’ll stick to Sam’s Club pages.”

It then listed several items currently on sale, according to the store. But the list felt random, so I asked the bot to please compile deals on goods people tend to buy during the fall season, such as back-to-school gear and home decor.

How ChatGPT Compares To the Sam’s Club Website

Finally, the bot gave me a bulleted list of fall-related deals directly from Sam’s Club. Here are several of those deals, verified on the retailer’s website.

Nautica School Uniforms

Price: Starting at $7.98

Send your kids to the classroom in compliant, comfortable and affordable Nautica school uniforms. Available for boys and girls, you can pick up polo shirts, pants, shorts and skirts without breaking the bank.

Apple iPad Pro

Price: Starting at $849 (Get up to $100 off)

Help your student study (and enjoy some downtime) by giving them an Apple iPad Pro 11-inch tablet. Available in multiple configurations, it’s sure to make your scholar happy and productive.

Member’s Mark Decorative Pumpkins

Price: $49.97

Adorn your favorite surface with this collection of Member’s Mark decorative pumpkins. The festive gourds are hand-painted resin with a ceramic finish and feature gold foil stems.

Harvest Candles

Price: $24.97

Decorate, illuminate and spread the scent of the season throughout your home with this three-pack of harvest candles, featuring a ceramic acorn, pumpkin and mushroom. Each candle holds ten ounces of a soy wax blend and smells like Vanilla Cashmere, Pumpkin Spice or Gilded Autumn.

Member’s Mark Pre-Lit Neon ‘Boo’ Wreath

Price: $39.97

Delight visitors with this Member’s Mark 26-inch pre-lit neon wreath. The word “boo” is spelled out with 25 micro-LED lights powered by three AA batteries (included!).

Starbucks K-Cups Fall Variety Pack

Price: $39.98

Satisfy your coffee craving at home with the 64-count Starbucks K-Cup fall variety pack. Enjoy the flavors of pumpkin spice, cinnamon dolce and caramel.

Snack Factory Pumpkin Spice White Creme Pretzel Crisps

Price: $9.48

Put out a bowl of Snack Factory’s pumpkin spice white creme pretzel crisps at your next gathering and watch your guests devour them. This limited-edition snack features pretzel crisps dipped in white creme and finished with a pumpkin spice drizzle.

Member’s Mark Pumpkin Pie Spice

Price: $5.98

Keep a 5.6-ounce jar of Member’s Mark pumpkin pie spice handy throughout the fall season. Try using the cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg blend on drinks, ice cream or baked goods to experience the true essence of autumn.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

