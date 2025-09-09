I Asked ChatGPT for the Best Deals at Aldi This Fall — Here’s What It Said

Fall is almost here and Aldi will soon be introducing some seasonal favorites that make it easy to stock your pantry on a budget. We’re talking about everything from breakfast favorites and after-school snacks to all things pumpkin spice. To find the best deals available, we turned to ChatGPT to see what it suggested — below are the top items it found.

Benton’s Pumpkin Spice Crème Wafer Rolls

Price: $2.30

Benton’s Pumpkin Spice Crème Waffers are tiny, crispy wafer rolls filled with pumpkin-spice crème. Pair them with a cup of coffee when you have friends over or just pull them out when you’re craving something sweet after dinner this fall.

Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Price: $5.88

Barissimo often releases limited edition pumpkin or fall-spiced ground coffee and seasonal cold-foam products around this time of year. Their pumpkin spiced coffee at Aldi is a medium roast blend, with notes of roasted chestnut, caramelized sugar and a subtle hint of seasonal spices like cinnamon, ginger and clove.

Nature’s Nectar Sparkling Apple Cider

Price: $3.55

When you think of fall, you probably think of the changing leaves, cooler temperatures and Halloween. For me, I think of visiting apple orchards, picking up some apple cider donuts and enjoying fresh apple cider. But my kids love sparkling apple cider and Aldi has us covered. The Nature’s Nectar sparkling apple cider is great on its own or as the base for a mocktail.

Berryhill Maple Butter

Price: $6.65

Are you looking for something to add to your pancakes, toast or even a charcuterie board? The Berryhill maple butter from Aldi blends maple syrup and whipped butter for a sweet addition.

Specially Selected Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough

Price: $4

This Specially Selected Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough is a seasonal bread that combines sharp cheddar and jalapeños. This makes for the perfect grilled cheese or pairing for soup on a cool fall day. This is a gourmet loaf of bread without the gourmet price tag.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

