I Asked ChatGPT the Best Cars To Buy in 2025 — Here’s What It Said

With so many new car models packed with upgraded safety features and smarter tech, figuring out the best car to buy in 2025 can be challenging. To help you answer this question, why not turn to AI?

To help break down the best cars to buy in 2025, I asked ChatGPT to give me a list of the best cars to buy in 2025. Here’s what it said.

The Best Electric Vehicles

ChatGPT picked out the best EVs based on practicality, expert reviews, value and availability.

Tesla Model 3

Starting MSRP: $44,130 (KBB)

The 2025 Tesla Model 3 has a refreshed design, quieter cabin and better range, according to ChatGPT. It also won an Edmunds Top Rated Electric Vehicle award. The redesign didn’t come with a price hike, and Edmunds noted it’s still one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

Kia EV9

Starting MSRP: $56,395 (KBB)

The Kia EV9 is a spacious three-row EV with impressive tech and a stand-out design. It also won the 2025 World Car of the Year award and the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Starting MSRP: $34,995 (KBB)

The Chevrolet Equinox EV offers 319 miles per charge at an affordable price. It took third place on Car and Driver’s Cheapest Electric Vehicles list and was named 2025 MotorWeek’s Drivers’ Choice Best of the Year.

The Best SUVs and Crossovers

According to ChatGPT, SUVs are all about versatility, and each pick was evaluated based on performance, comfort, safety, tech and value.

Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $45,545 (KBB)

The Grand Highlander Hybrid has plenty of space, ranks highly for fuel efficiency and tech for families or anyone needing a third row. It earned the top spot for the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for its roomy interior, specifically its third row, strong hybrid performance and Toyota’s suite of advanced driver aids.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Starting MSRP: $35,775 (KBB)

Redesigned for 2025, the Santa Fe has a boxier silhouette, more cargo space and a tech-focused cabin. It was named Cars.com’s Best Car of 2025 for its fresh look, family-friendly upgrades and value.

Mazda CX-50

Starting MSRP: $31,920 (KBB)

The CX-50 is one of the most versatile compact SUVs on the market, according to ChatGPT. It has an upscale interior and exterior, all-wheel drive across all trims and great safety scores. It earned the highest safety rating of IIHS Top Safety Pick+, and a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Best Sedans and Compacts

ChatGPT chose these models for their efficiency, reliability, updated design and overall driving experience.

Honda Civic Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $30,100 (KBB)

Returning for 2025, the Civic Hybrid is more powerful, efficient and gets 49 mpg in combined city and highway driving. Kelley Blue Book reported that Honda figures the new hybrid will make up 40% of Civic sales. It was also awarded Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2025.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $29,795 (KBB)

Now available exclusively as a hybrid, the 2025 Camry remains one of the best-selling cars ever, according to Kelley Blue Book. It’s been recognized as a Kelley Blue Book Best Buy in the Best New Model category for combining value, comfort and style.

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $26,645 (KBB)

The Elantra Hybrid is a compact sedan that stands out for its tech, high mpg and low price. KBB pointed out that the EPA rated the Elantra Hybrid up to 54 mpg combined with a total range of 670 miles. It also won the Best Hybrid Car for the Money award from U.S. News & World Report.

The Best Sports and Performance Cars

Performance, heritage and usability were the driving factors behind ChatGPT’s picks for this category.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse

MSRP: $65,975 (KBB)

ChatGPT specifically recommended the 2025 Ford Mustang in the top Dark Horse trim level. While it doesn’t have the best fuel economy (17 mpg combined), it delivers remarkable handling with a 500-horsepower V8 engine. Road & Track also named it the “Perfect American Track Car” last year.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Starting MSRP: $108,795 (KBB)

The first hybrid Corvette adds electric assist and AWD to the legendary platform. The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is a step up from the base trim and specifically recommended by ChatGPT. It won Car and Driver’s 10Best and was the fastest Corvette they tested.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Starting MSRP: $166,895 (KBB)

ChatGPT picked this expensive trim level because of its old-school performance, modern tech and new hybrid-assisted flat-six engine. The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is fast and still feels every like a 911, which is probably why it was named the 2025 World Performance Car by the World Car Awards.

The Best Pickup Trucks

ChatGPT chose these trucks because they can do it all — tow heavy loads and handle the daily commute while still feeling comfortable and modern.

Ford F-150 (Gas, Hybrid or EV)

Starting MSRP: $39,445-$49-975 (KBB)

According to ChatGPT, gas, hybrid and Lightning (electric) versions of the Ford F-150 were all included because together, they make the F-150 one of the most versatile trucks on the market. It’s built to work hard, comes with the most up-to-date smart features and is still America’s favorite truck. The Lightning even took home Kelley Blue Book’s Electric Truck Best Buy of 2025.

Toyota Tundra Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $59,950-$82,670 (KBB)

ChatGPT pointed out the Tundra Hybrid’s power, efficiency and comfort, stating that it’s a rare combo in the full-size truck segment. The Tundra Hybrid’s i-Force Max hybrid engine is an available option on several trims, and it also delivers more torque and power than the nonhybrid, according to Car and Driver. The NHTSA gave the Tundra Hybrid a five-star rating for safety, and the IIHS named the Tundra to its elite Top Safety Pick (TSP) list, KBB reported.

Ram 1500

Starting MSRP: $45,120 (KBB)

ChatGPT included the Ram 1500 because it’s one of the few trucks that feels just as comfortable as it is strong. It also received a massive overhaul, adding new drivetrains and new interesting variants. It’s been recognized for several awards, including MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year, MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award for Best Fullsize Truck and Car and Driver’s 10Best Trucks list.

Disclaimer: Prices listed are accurate as of May 15, 2025.

