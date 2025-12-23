I Asked ChatGPT for Affordable Retirement Destinations With Scenic Views: Here Are Its Favorites

When many people dream of retirement, they imagine sitting on a porch soaking in the setting sun and watching their grandchildren play in the sand. Unfortunately, some retirement budgets may put a cottage on the beach out of the question for retirees’ golden years.

To help find some more realistic places for retirees to reside, GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT to find affordable retirement destinations with scenic views. Here were its favorites.

Cherokee Village, Arkansas

Topping the list from the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant was Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Located in the stunning panorama of the Ozarks, Cherokee Village was a planned retirement community established in 1954. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the city has two golf courses and seven lakes, meaning retirees will never be bored. As reported by Sperling’s BestPlaces, the cost of living is 29% lower than the U.S. average and nearly 9% lower than the average in Arkansas.

Retirees can expect to pay $1,867 per month to live in the area if they are single and $1,770 per month for a family, per BestPlaces. A typical home in Cherokee Village costs approximately $110,200, over 67% less than the national average. A two-bedroom apartment rents for around $700 a month, an absolute steal for retirees hoping on a limited budget.

ChatGPT noted that the city is good for “outdoors-oriented retirees wanting nature and quiet.” It comes with mountain views and endless trails, but the AI bot does recommend checking its proximity to major medical centers and winter weather before making the move.

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

While Cherokee Village may have topped ChatGPT’s list for retirement destinations that are both affordable and scenic, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, is a close second. The chatbot explained that the small coastal town has a vibrant artistic community and is full of historical charm.

Its cost of living, according to BestPlaces, is 16.5% below the national average to live in the beachside community. ChatGPT, however, did suggest checking flood and climate risk.

Traverse City, Michigan

Located along the banks of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City, Michigan, is not only stunning but also has a cost of living that’s relatively inexpensive. According to BestPlaces, living in the picturesque city costs around 4% less than the national average.

A single person needs around $3,100 a month to reside in the city, 35% less expensive than the average in the U.S. ChatGPT did, however, caution retirees about the potential for cold winters.

Punta Gorda, Florida

Rounding out the top four for scenic but affordable retirement destinations in the U.S. recommended by ChatGPT was Punta Gorda, Florida. According to BestPlaces, its cost of living is 6.3% lower than the national average and 9.1% lower than the Florida average.

The city, according to the AI bot, has a warm climate that is great for social retirees. It has lots of nature, but it may come with a hurricane risk that retirees should be aware of.

Cuenca, Ecuador

For budget-conscious people seeking to retire internationally, ChatGPT listed Cuenca, Ecuador, as a scenic but affordable destination for seniors. The chatbot explained that the colonial city located in the Andes is good for retirees willing to live abroad.

It allows a “comfortable lifestyle on a budget,” per ChatGPT, but hopeful residents should check residency/visa rules before moving and may need to verify healthcare quality and access.

