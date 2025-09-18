I Asked ChatGPT for 5 States Where Social Security Gives You Enough To Retire

Retiring on Social Security alone is a tough ask in most of the U.S. The average monthly benefit for retired workers hovers around $2,000, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), which doesn’t go far in high-cost states like California or New York.

But in some parts of the country, lower housing, healthcare and everyday expenses make it possible for those benefits to cover more of the basics. ChatGPT was asked to find the states where Social Security stretches the furthest. Here’s what it said.

West Virginia

According to ChatGPT, West Virginia tops the list for affordability in retirement.

“A retiree living on Social Security here will find that lower housing and healthcare costs allow benefits to cover more essentials compared to most other states,” ChatGPT said. “When paired with even modest savings, retirement income in West Virginia can last the longest in the nation.”

Using data from the SSA’s Elder Index, AARP reported that the average monthly retirement benefit in West Virginia is $1,898, while the cost of living is $2,165. Social Security won’t cover everything, but it’ll cover 87.7% of monthly expenses.

ChatGPT pointed out that this gap is small enough that many retirees may be able to manage with Social Security alone, especially in lower-cost areas and for homeowners with no mortgage.

Mississippi

“A retiree living here will benefit from the state’s very low housing costs, which are among the lowest in the country. That means Social Security checks can stretch further than in most other places,” ChatGPT said.

Mississippi’s housing costs are nearly 40% cheaper than the national average, according to the Mississippi Development Authority. The average retirement benefit in the state is about $1,814, AARP found.

Kansas

“In Kansas, everyday costs like groceries and housing fall below the national average, creating more breathing room in a fixed-income budget,” explained ChatGPT.

The average retirement benefit is $2,055 in Kansas, which could cover anywhere from 67.3% to 95.9% of monthly basic expenses, according to the AARP report. How far it stretches depends on whether you have a mortgage, have paid it off or rent.

Oklahoma

“With its relatively low housing and grocery costs, plus the fact that Social Security isn’t taxed at the state level, retirees can stretch their monthly checks more effectively here,” ChatGPT said.

A 24/7 Wall St. special report found that Oklahoma has one of the cheapest costs of living, which is 14.5% cheaper than it is on average nationwide. This is largely due to the state’s lower cost of housing.

The average retirement benefit in Oklahoma is $1,922, AARP reported, which can cover 68.3% to 97.5% of basic monthly expenses.

Iowa

“Iowa has stable housing costs and affordable healthcare, which makes living on Social Security alone more feasible than in many other states,” ChatGPT said.

Iowa placed sixth on AARP’s list, with an average retirement benefit of $1,992 and $2,399 of monthly basic expenses. This covers 85.1% of benefits, or nearly 95% for homeowners with no mortgages.

