I Asked a Career Coach What Jobs Will Still Pay Well in a Recession: Here’s What He Said

If headlines about the economy are making you nervous lately, you’re not alone. Whispers of a potential recession are growing louder, prompting many people to seek out the holy grail of a “recession-proof” job — one that still pays well, of course. But where do you find these roles? It’s not exactly like “recession-proof and high-paying” is available as a LinkedIn badge.

GOBankingRates turned to Jan Hendrik von Ahlen, co-founder and managing director of JobLeads and a career coach — someone who keeps his finger on the pulse of job trends — to get insights into roles that offer both security and solid salaries. We found a surprising range of opportunities across multiple industries, proving there’s still good news amid all the doom and gloom.

Cybersecurity Specialists

In his role, von Ahlen helps guide people toward careers that are less vulnerable to a potential recession — or even an AI takeover. These jobs typically involve high levels of human judgment, emotional intelligence and personal ethics. Some also require comprehensive education and training.

Becoming a cybersecurity specialist checks all those boxes.

“A person looking into a cybersecurity career has to possess a set of soft and hard skills like critical thinking, an analytical mindset, threat intelligence analysis and defense architecture,” he said.

To von Ahlen, cybersecurity roles are among the most secure because, as technology advances, demand for cybersecurity experts spans nearly every industry. Even in a recession, businesses can’t afford data breaches and leaks.

Worried that not majoring in IT or computer science will lock you out of the field? Don’t be. Von Ahlen suggests starting with a Google Cybersecurity Certificate, as well as programs in AWS, Azure or CompTIA A+.

Taking on this training may take time, but it could pay off significantly.

“According to the data we see, there are more than 3,000 cybersecurity jobs open in the U.S., and the average salary for such a specialist is $113,000 annually,” he said.

Mental Health Professionals

There is an abundance of opportunities in the mental health field, from coaches to psychologists. Beyond the wide range of roles — including therapists, counselors, social workers, life coaches and occupational therapists — demand for mental health services keeps the industry stable.

As von Ahlen put it, “The mental health field stays strong in recessions because stress, anxiety and financial strain drive even greater demand for support.”

Entering the field requires advanced training, such as a master’s degree in counseling, psychology or social work. Mental health occupational therapists should plan on earning a master’s in occupational therapy. While it may seem like anyone can become a life coach — including some who probably shouldn’t — there are certifications and credentials available to help coaches stand out from the competition.

As for pay, von Ahlen said compensation varies, but professionals can still find financial security.

“Pay ranges from about $53,000 for counselors, $55,000 for social workers and $81,000 for psychologists to $86,000 for occupational therapists, with higher earnings possible in private practice,” he said.

Skilled Trade Professionals

No matter what’s happening in the broader economy, some needs never go away — like those for skilled plumbers, electricians or HVAC technicians.

“Households and businesses simply can’t function without electricity, heating, cooling or plumbing, making these services essential even when recession hits,” von Ahlen said.

To get started, you’ll typically need two to five years of trade school or apprenticeship training.

“Pay is competitive and stable: Electricians average around $60,000 a year, plumbers about $59,000, and HVAC technicians about $54,000,” he said. “What makes these roles resilient to job market fluctuations is the combination of hands-on expertise required and essential services — often time-sensitive ones.”

