I Asked AI To Make Me As Much Money As Possible: Here’s What Happened, According to Codie Sanchez

Codie Sanchez posed a simple question in a recent YouTube video — can AI start with nothing and build a $1,000 business in one day? The answer may surprise you — and reveal a lot about making money.

As AI continues to evolve and become more accessible, the possibilities for its application are growing. So, let’s see if starting a business is one of them.

The Experiment: Starting a Business with AI

To see how much money AI could make her in one day, Sanchez conducted an experiment with an AI she dubbed “ChadGPT.” The business model was simple — reselling items from Facebook Marketplace with as little human interaction as possible. Her plan was to use AI to find free items to sell, have it coordinate pick-up and then resell them for a profit.

The first step was a success. ChadGPT was able to search Facebook Marketplace for potential listings, estimate their resale value and organize the information in a spreadsheet — all in a matter of minutes.

The next step was where things got a little trickier. AI was able to message sellers to pick up the items it found for potential resale. However, after only a short time, Facebook flagged the account for suspicious activity and restricted it from sending any more messages. At that point, a little human interaction was needed to acquire the items.

Sanchez ended up acquiring nine items from the list AI created but still needed to arrange transportation for them to her office. ChadGPT was back at it, even going so far as to trick the CAPTCHA into thinking it was a human. After experiencing another bump in the road with Uber, AI was able to schedule pick-up and drop-off through another service all on its own.

With all nine items sitting in front of her office, it was time to make a profit. ChadGPT created the listings for the items, and then it was up to her to message and negotiate with potential buyers. With the help of AI, she sold three items in one day for a total of $145.

Experiment Conclusions

So, was AI able to start a business from scratch in one day? Yes. Did it make Sanchez $1,000? No, but with a bit more time, it’s definitely a possibility.

Process for Starting a Business with AI

Reselling free items isn’t the only business you can use AI to start, there are numerous money-making opportunities available. Regardless of the business, Sanchez has a simple process you can follow to make real money with the help of AI.

Leverage AI where it’s effective. Automate anything AI can’t do, whether with another program or lower-level employees. Grow your operation to make more money.

Final Thoughts

So, even though the experiment wasn’t a total success, Sanchez’s achievement with the help of AI was still impressive. Tasks that would have taken her hours took ChadGPT only minutes. The key takeaway was that AI fundamentally changed the process of starting a business.

