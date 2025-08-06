I Asked 6 AIs To Create a Moneymaking Side Hustle Strategy From Scratch: Here’s What They Said

Starting a side hustle is a top goal for many Americans today, but picking the right strategy can be daunting.

To make life easier, I asked six major artificial intelligence platforms to each create a step-by-step playbook. Here’s what stood out from each AI’s approach.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT said, “First, look inward and list your best skills, knowledge and the time and resources you have. Side hustles succeed when they fit your strengths, writing, design, teaching, or anything you already enjoy. Next, pick a matching money-making model: Freelancing, digital products, affiliate marketing, or a local service.

“Validate your idea by pitching to real people and watching their interest. Build the simplest version possible, just enough to sell. Get your first customers by posting in online groups, reaching out or using marketplaces. When you start earning, automate tasks and track progress. Stack and refine skills for long-term growth.”

Grok

Elon Musk’s AI also thinks clarity is the essential ingredient to start with. Grok said, “Start by listing out the things you’re good at and what excites you, or what people often ask you for help with. Look up trending or in-demand services on Upwork, Etsy or even around your neighborhood. Validate your idea with a quick online poll or by checking how many people are searching for it.

“Once that’s done, build a no-frills first version of your offer and price yourself attractively to reel in your first clients. Use free or low-cost tools to stay organized, and lean on social media and community networks for promotion. Once money starts coming in, refine your approach and test new ideas to scale up.”

Claude

According to Claude, “Begin with a clear skills and assets inventory: Tally your strengths, past experiences, creative talents, and available resources. Use this as a springboard to shortlist a few promising side hustle ideas. Score each for low cost, scalability, market demand, and personal excitement.

“Pick the one that matches best. Set up the basics, a simple business structure, marketing materials, and professional profiles. Launch your offering on [two to three] platforms and reach out to your network.

“Focus on over-delivering to early clients and gathering testimonials. As months pass, raise rates, automate processes, add services, and set clear goals for steady growth.”

Perplexity

Like ChatGPT, Perplexity recommends you start by identifying your skills and interests.

“Choose something that taps into your strengths or a market need that excites you,” the tool said. After that, assess your available time, money for any initial investment and existing networks.

Pick a side hustle with low barriers, such as selling digital products, freelance writing or remote sales. Then, research current trends and analyze competitors on platforms like Etsy or Fiverr for inspiration.

Soft-launch your idea to friends or small online audiences for feedback. As you grow, create a simple business plan, set up basic accounting and register your hustle if needed. Leverage social media, engage with online communities and manage time carefully to avoid burnout.

Gemini

Gemini said, “Kick things off by making a list: What skills, interests and resources do you already have? Next, spot opportunities–what problems do people have in your local area or online that you could solve? Map your skills to specific, targeted services or create a unique product.

“Next, you should research competitors to see how you can stand out. Before jumping in fully, offer your solution to a few people at a reduced rate to test demand and collect feedback. Set up the essentials: Pick a straightforward name, launch a simple website or online profile and get your first happy customers. Build steadily from there, always learning and refining as you grow.”

Deep Seek

According to Deep Seek, start with a brutally honest review of your abilities, time and resources. Choose ideas with low startup costs, high demand and room to grow, such as freelancing, e-commerce, digital products, or local jobs. Validate demand by browsing Fiverr or Etsy for hot sellers, and ask in online groups what people need.

Launch fast: Set up simple profiles on freelance or sales platforms and offer early deals to get reviews. Automate recurring tasks and reinvest your first profits for smarter marketing or tools. Most importantly, track what’s working, stay flexible and double down on what earns. Consistency beats perfection every time.

