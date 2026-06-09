I Analyzed the Top Holdings of More Than One Dozen Billionaire Money Managers, and These Are Their 5 Favorite Stocks

Key Points

Form 13Fs allow investors to track which stocks Wall Street's savviest fund managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter.

Billionaire investors often gravitate to industry leaders with well-defined competitive advantages.

Additionally, billionaire money managers are aggressively investing in companies reliant on AI for future growth.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Few events on Wall Street are more telling than the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs with regulators. A 13F allows investors to track which stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter. In other words, it can help investors identify the stocks and trends piquing the interest of the most successful investors.

I analyzed the top four holdings by market value of more than a dozen billionaire investors for the first quarter, and surprisingly, some of Wall Street's most influential businesses, such as Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, weren't common denominators.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

These are billionaires' favorite stocks

The following five stocks are the most commonly held (i.e., favorite) top holdings by billionaire money managers:

Why these five companies? Look no further than their sustainable moat and their integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

Billionaire fund managers gravitate to industry leaders

The one factor all five of these businesses have in common is their undisputed status as industry leaders.

For instance, not only is Amazon a dominant e-commerce player, but Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's No. 1 cloud infrastructure services platform by total spend.

Though the other companies on this list aren't dual-industry leaders, their respective spots atop the pedestal are secure:

Alphabet's Google accounts for approximately 90% of worldwide internet search traffic.

Uber controls in the neighborhood of three-quarters of the U.S. ride-share market.

Taiwan Semi is the world's leading chip fabricator (including graphics processing units).

Visa is the runaway domestic leader in credit card network purchase volume.

Good things often happen for businesses that can maintain their competitive advantages.

Billionaires want in on the AI revolution

The other common denominator among billionaire investors is their desire to aggressively invest in the leaders of the AI revolution.

As noted, AWS is the world's top cloud infrastructure services platform, with Alphabet's Google Cloud No. 3 by total spend. Both AWS and Google Cloud have integrated generative AI solutions and large language model capabilities into their respective platforms, leading to a reacceleration in their growth rates. AWS grew sales by 28% in the March-ended quarter, while Google Cloud produced a 63% jump in revenue.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is enjoying a substantial backlog for advanced chip fabrication, as well as the exceptional pricing power that comes with demand for its services outstripping supply.

While Uber doesn't have AI ties as clear as those of Amazon, Alphabet, or Taiwan Semi, it's very much an AI-driven business. Uber leans heavily on AI to match riders with drivers, optimize routes, and maximize profits via dynamic pricing.

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Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Uber Technologies, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.