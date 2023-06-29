'I Am Who I Am and That's Just How I Roll' – Lola C. West, Financial Industry Powerhouse

I had the pleasure to sit down for a conversation with Lola C. West this month and found myself captivated by her presence, her confidence, her experience, and her repeated dropping of f-bombs. In her 70s, Lola is a force to be reckoned with, much as I imagine she was in her 20s and in every consequent era. I have the pleasure to share my conversation with Lola here in honor of Pride Month.

Lola is the Chair, Chief Culture Officer, and Co-Founder of Westfuller, an investment advisory and wealth management firm founded in 2011. Both Lola and Westfuller’s co-founder Ian Fuller are Black and they aptly and proudly refer to Westfuller as a Black-owned, multi-racial, gender diverse, independent, and objective firm. Ian, speaking in the firm’s intro video, describes Lola as “iconic.”

Lola and I started our conversation off on precisely the right foot. In response to my first interview question, she came right out of the gate with this: “I’ve been gay a long time. I never had that thing of being afraid or not wanting to tell. People either want to know the truth when they ask about me or they should simply not bother me. Because if you've got an opinion about it, it's not going to go well. I am who I am and that's just how I roll. I don't put up with people and their bulls---.”

And just like that, we were off. The following are some glimpses of brilliance, peppered with Lola’s salty language.

Lola on being Black, a lesbian, and a woman in finance and just being her:

We dove right into questions about Lola’s multi-layered identity and how it played out in the finance industry early in her career. She reflected, then launched in: “How do I talk to you about this? I'm black first, a woman second, and gay third. Early in my career, they didn't know what to do with me. One day I had on black leather pants, a black leather shirt, and a pair of boots. The administrative manager (who loved me, by the way) said loudly, so everybody could hear, ‘Lola, you going to a rodeo?’ I replied: ‘No, I'm not going to the rodeo. And the person who entrusted me with $3M yesterday didn't give a f--- what I had on.’"

I asked Lola what surprises people about her, and she was ready with her response: “What surprises them is that they don't know what to do with my authenticity. People know they're gonna get the truth from me. I've reached a stage in life where I really don't give a f---. You have no idea how much people appreciate being dealt with in a straightforward way. You always know where you stand with me.”

As a gay person, black person, and a woman, I am who I am. I really don't care what your thoughts are about that. Lola C. West

Lola on taboos, money, power, and what she advised the White House in February:

Lola shared with me a bit of the magic she spins with clients. “The first thing is, I talk to people about their views on money. You have to start there because some people have some really skewed ideas around money. Most adults don't even know how much it costs to be them. You can't make decisions around money unless you know how much it costs to be you.”

One concern for Lola is the state of Black families and their approach to subjects of money and wealth. She asks: “Do you have discussions with your kids about money? Money and sex are two taboo subjects in America, and that’s the worst thing, because those are the two things we need to talk about. And we don't.”

Bringing her concerns to the White House Listening Session on Bolstering the U.S. Economy by Closing the Racial Wealth Gap in February, Lola tells me that the first thing she told them was that kids need financial literacy education from kindergarten through 12th grade. She then got more pointed. In response to a general question about the cause of the current and growing wealth gap for Black families in the U.S., Lola shared: “Well, for starters, it's kind of hard to keep up with over 300 years of compounding interest.”

Lola then tells me about what she says to Black people who have been taught that the market is too risky and that they should not invest. “When Black people tell me that, I look at them, and I say: ‘Now, I'm not gonna call you dumb, but the stock market has been around for a few centuries, and it's got trillions of dollars in it. How the f--- is it so risky?’ We are kept illiterate because it keeps the people with money in power.”

Lola on bridging her long history into her work today:

Lola inserts her perspective into Westfuller RFP proposals and presentations for prospective new clients. She tells me that she researches each person or company to find a point of relation or history. She says: “Because I’m old, I can relate to something about most corporations in America, especially the philanthropic ones.”

One such proposal was for the Nathan Cummings Foundation (NCF) a few years ago. Lola told me about her history with the foundation that she wrote about in Westfuller’s successful RFP to win their business (Westfuller won the NCF OCIO mandate in partnership with Bivium Capital Partners). Apparently, as a very young financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, Lola had managed to get invited to meet with the CFO at the Nathan Cummings Foundation. She knew she needed to bring someone more senior with her to such an important meeting, so she went back to the office and went to her supervisor. Here is Lola’s story:

“This is where racism, sexism, all that comes in. Listen to this. My supervisor was one of two black leaders out of 131 complexes at Merrill Lynch. I went to him, and I said, ‘I've got an appointment at Nathan Cummings.’ He called the colleague who would determine who would go along on a meeting like this, and this man told me - to my face and my boss - that they were not going to send anyone to go with me because Nathan Cummings would never trust someone like me with their money. They were just like ‘no, we’re not doing it,’ and they did not do it. We lost that opportunity. Ain’t that a motherf-----. If that had been a white boy, they would have taken a whole team. So when I wrote the opening for the Nathan Cummings presentation, I told him that story. I explained that this was a full circle moment.”

Lola on philanthropy, her mother, and people helping one another:

Lola considers the power of money both in terms of investment and in terms of philanthropy and helping one another. She explained: “If we don't give back, when we make the money, we don't set an example. I've been taught since I was a child that you have to put money in the plate at church.”

“Black folks have been taught to be givers from day one because there's when you're a Black person, you have to take care of people that don't have what you have, so I've just always been generous. My mother would buy clothes for the kids in church. This is what goes on in Black communities, and people have no idea that that's how Black folks have survived and thrived.”

I asked several questions to learn more about Lola’s mother, who sounds like she was a wonder. Lola told me that her mother, Adele, was the only person she was ever afraid of, then told me two stories about her mother:

“My mother was the supervisor for the Division of Unemployment Insurance, so she either qualified you or disqualified you from getting your unemployment insurance. One time she disqualified this white woman, and the white woman said: ‘I want to see somebody higher up.’ So my mother pulled out the chair [and] stood on the chair she had been sitting in and said: ‘Is this high enough?’ My mother talked to us like that, too. Another time, when my mother was older and she was on the co-op board for her building; another woman on the co-op board stood up at a meeting one day and accused my mother very derogatively of giving another resident a stroke. My mother looked at her accuser and simply said ‘And what can I do for you?’”

Clearly the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Lola, like her mother, is a woman who plays hardball and suffers no fools.

Lola on being a black, gay woman in NY in the 1970s and 1980s:

This is Pride Month, so we’ll close this glimpse into Lola C. West with a snapshot of some decades past. I asked Lola what it was like being gay in NY in the 1970s and 1980s. She shared that there was a splitting of her social life between her gay community and her straight friends and colleagues. Until one day there wasn’t.

“In the 1970s and into the 1980s you did everything you did with gay people, or you did them with straight people, but they were never usually combined. So, I lived a life where I did not wear my sexuality on my sleeve. I would throw a New Year's Eve party for all my gay friends, and then on New Year's Day, we'd have the straight folks. Until I one day decided to just combine them.”

I remember the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and 90s from my own perspective, so I made a point to ask her what it was like for her to live through that period in NY. She shared one of the most poignant images I can imagine, and I’ll leave this piece on this note, remembering what happens when our community is held on the outside of care by the mainstream population and powerful forces.

“The AIDS crisis was the worst time of my life. I remember in our hallway we had a coat rack, and for months, there were nothing but black clothes on the rack. You knew not to take black stuff down or put it away because the funerals never stopped.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.