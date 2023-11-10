I Am Part of the US Middle Class: Here’s How I Stopped Spending More Than I Earn

Your place in the middle class is only as secure as your spending habits allow — and if the rich can spend themselves into bankruptcy with minimal effort, average earners can sabotage their finances without even trying.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates spoke with a middle-class entrepreneur who was walking a dangerous financial path, including spending beyond his means and buying without budgeting — until one day, he wasn’t.

Here’s how one middle-income earner righted a financial ship that was taking on water and drifting toward debt, stress and a broken credit score, but is now sailing smoothly on calm seas and spending less than he earns.

An Entrepreneur Nearly Spends Away His Success

Ryan Robinson is an AI expert and co-founder and CEO of RightBlogger, a content creation service that provides bloggers and businesses with artificial intelligence tools for writing outlines, articles and social content for their websites and marketing channels.

He spent years honing his skills and reputation in the blogging and content creation spheres, both by doing and by teaching others to launch profitable blogs through his website and as a Forbes contributor.

When ChatGPT launched AI into the mainstream in 2022, his dual skill sets positioned him perfectly to capitalize on the emerging trend. In February 2023, Robinson and his business partner launched RightBlogger, which fuses his two specialties — AI and blogging — as a means to financial security.

His previous successes and new income stream secured his place in the middle class — and earned him a whole lot more spending power that he didn’t always wield responsibly at first. But when Robinson applied his workload-management strategies to his lopsided household budget, he regained balance and charted a new financial future.

I’m a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways People Become Poor in Their Later Years

A Good Salary Opens the Door For Bad Choices

For anyone who has struggled with poverty, a middle-class paycheck can offer the promise of security — but you have to pay to play for the perks of a middle-class lifestyle.

“Early in my career, I grappled with the universal challenge of managing my finances effectively,” said Robinson. “Like many in the middle class, I was earning a decent salary, yet I found myself overextended financially, lured by the trappings of a lifestyle that my income couldn’t quite support.”

Robinson wasn’t a reckless spendthrift, but he wasn’t taking budgeting seriously, either. Over time, his failure to get organized led to a slow, steady financial bleeding that eventually saw his spending outrun his income.

“It wasn’t just about living beyond my means,” said Robinson. “It was a lack of a concrete plan that led to impulsive purchases and an inefficient savings regimen.”

‘A Small Victory’

Robinson knew his finances were out of balance, but his failure to budget meant he didn’t know where it was all going or how much more he should have saved relative to his income.

Then, one seemingly minor decision not to spend shifted the momentum in his favor.

“I remember a particular instance when I had to choose between upgrading to the latest smartphone or sticking with my current model, which was perfectly functional,” he said. “It was a small victory, but choosing to delay gratification was a pivotal moment for me. It symbolized a shift from a short-term pleasure mindset to a long-term financial stability outlook.”

Professional Experience Offers a Roadmap for Financial Management

Eager to capitalize on his newfound motivation to spend less, save more and keep track of his finances, Robinson borrowed from the lessons he’d learned in his professional life — only this time, he leaned not on artificial intelligence, but his own.

“To navigate through these lifestyle adjustments, I adopted a strategy akin to content batching in my professional work,” he said. “I grouped my expenses into categories and set limits for each, much like how I’d allocate a certain amount of time for writing, editing, and engaging with my audience. This not only provided a clear structure but also made tracking my spending much more manageable.”

It Was Worth It in the End — But the Road Was Neither Easy Nor Certain

The challenge seemed much smaller in the exciting early days when Robinson’s newfound inspiration was most potent — but when inspiration wanes, so, too, can effort.

“One of the challenges was maintaining discipline, especially during social events and holidays where the pressure to spend can be overwhelming,” said Robinson. “There were setbacks, times when I succumbed to peer pressure and spent more than I had intended, but these moments were important learning experiences. They taught me that budgeting isn’t about perfection. It’s about consistent effort and making better choices one step at a time. Over time, as I became more comfortable with this balanced approach to spending and saving, I found that I could enjoy life’s pleasures without the accompanying financial stress.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Am Part of the US Middle Class: Here’s How I Stopped Spending More Than I Earn

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.