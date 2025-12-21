i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) Price Target Increased by 16.29% to 3.03

The average one-year price target for i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) has been revised to $3.03 / share. This is an increase of 16.29% from the prior estimate of $2.61 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.82% from the latest reported closing price of $2.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in i-80 Gold. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 15.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAU is 0.25%, an increase of 25.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 417,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 80,100K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,000K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 32.86% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 42,774K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,061K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 16.46% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 39,947K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,051K shares , representing an increase of 52.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 97.30% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 25,994K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,417K shares , representing an increase of 48.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 94.05% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 23,912K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,264K shares , representing a decrease of 22.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 7.08% over the last quarter.

