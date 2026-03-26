i-80 Gold (IAUX) Shares Enter Oversold Territory

In the case of i-80 Gold Corp, the RSI reading has hit 28.9 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 38.7, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 9.3, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 15.2. A bullish investor could look at IAUX's 28.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IAUX's low point in its 52 week range is $0.4822 per share, with $2.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.33. i-80 Gold Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day.
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