i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant (IAUX.WS) Price Target Increased by 26.80% to 1.74

The average one-year price target for i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant (NYSEAM:IAUX.WS) has been revised to $1.74 / share. This is an increase of 26.80% from the prior estimate of $1.37 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.69 to a high of $2.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.40% from the latest reported closing price of $1.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 850.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAUX.WS is 0.61%, an increase of 549.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 890.52% to 122,293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 40,846K shares.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 13,000K shares.

Sprott holds 11,300K shares.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 11,300K shares.

NewGen Equity Long holds 10,000K shares.

