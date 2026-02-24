i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant (IAUX.WS) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 2.09

The average one-year price target for i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant (NYSEAM:IAUX.WS) has been revised to $2.09 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $1.74 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.77 to a high of $3.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.50% from the latest reported closing price of $1.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in i-80 Gold - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAUX.WS is 1.41%, an increase of 153.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.16% to 135,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 41,340K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,846K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUX.WS by 80.44% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 13,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 11,300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 11,300K shares.

NewGen Asset Management holds 10,011K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUX.WS by 246.91% over the last quarter.

