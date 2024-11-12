i-80 Gold Corp Reports Asset Growth Amid Deficit Rise

i-80 Gold Corp (TSE:IAU) has released an update.
i-80 Gold Corp’s latest financial report reveals an increase in total assets to $742.8 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $723.7 million at the end of 2023. The company’s equity rose to $441.1 million, indicating a strengthening financial position. However, the firm reported a significant deficit increase to $172.9 million, reflecting ongoing challenges.
