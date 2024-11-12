News & Insights

Stocks

i-80 Gold Corp Reports Asset Growth Amid Deficit Rise

November 12, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

i-80 Gold Corp (TSE:IAU) has released an update.

i-80 Gold Corp’s latest financial report reveals an increase in total assets to $742.8 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $723.7 million at the end of 2023. The company’s equity rose to $441.1 million, indicating a strengthening financial position. However, the firm reported a significant deficit increase to $172.9 million, reflecting ongoing challenges.

For further insights into TSE:IAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.