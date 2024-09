(RTTNews) - i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Richard Young as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect to succeed retiring Ewan Downie.

Most recently, Young served as CEO of Argonaut Gold, which was acquired by Alamos Gold Inc. in July of 2024. He was also the founder and CEO of Teranga Gold Corporation.

