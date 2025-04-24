$HZO stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HZO stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,564,378 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HZO:
$HZO Insider Trading Activity
$HZO insiders have traded $HZO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES A CASHMAN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $401,000
- CLINT MOORE sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $125,583
- ANTHONY E. JR. CASSELLA (EVP of Finance & CAO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $124,240
- BONNIE BIUMI has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $49,870 and 0 sales.
$HZO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $HZO stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 293,701 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,502,643
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 124,994 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,618,576
- CONCENTRIC CAPITAL STRATEGIES, LP added 108,763 shares (+79.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,148,688
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 107,969 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,125,702
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 107,950 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,125,152
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 107,616 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,115,483
- UBS GROUP AG added 104,039 shares (+755.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,011,929
$HZO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HZO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 04/14/2025
- Brandon Rolle from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 01/22/2025
