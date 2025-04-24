$HZO stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HZO stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,564,378 of trading volume.

$HZO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HZO:

$HZO insiders have traded $HZO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES A CASHMAN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $401,000

CLINT MOORE sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $125,583

ANTHONY E. JR. CASSELLA (EVP of Finance & CAO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $124,240

BONNIE BIUMI has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $49,870 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $HZO stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HZO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Brandon Rolle from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 01/22/2025

You can track data on $HZO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.