HZNP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.54, changing hands as low as $25.58 per share. Horizon Therapeutics plc shares are currently trading off about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HZNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HZNP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.69 per share, with $39.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.98.

