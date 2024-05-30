Hyzon Motors Welcomes John Waldron as New SVP

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) has issued an update.

Hyzon Motors Inc. has appointed John Waldron as the new SVP of Finance and Accounting & Chief Accounting Officer, bringing his extensive experience from previous roles in finance at companies like Dom’s Kitchen and Market, Treehouse Foods, and Lifeway Foods, to the role. Under his new employment agreement, Waldron will earn a base salary of $350,000 with the potential for a 40% bonus and equity incentives. Moreover, he has negotiated a robust severance package that includes up to 18 months of salary and medical benefits, along with accelerated equity vesting, should he face termination under specific conditions.

