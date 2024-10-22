Hyzon Motors receives first order for hydrogen-powered fuel cell EVs

Hyzon has entered into a purchase agreement for North America’s first 12 hydrogen-powered refuse Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles – FCEVs – with recycling and innovation company GreenWaste, contingent upon Hyzon meeting certain commercial terms and specifications as defined in the agreement. The company also recently announced the Start of Production of its single-stack 200kW Fuel Cell System, which enables Hyzon to manufacture standardized FCSs at volume for commercial sale. Hyzon’s FCEVs are the first hydrogen-powered refuse collection FCEVs available for trial and purchase in North America, and GreenWaste is the first company in North America to commercially operate them. The hydrogen-powered refuse collection FCEVs produce zero tailpipe emissions. In 2023, GreenWaste achieved a 36.3% reduction in total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its 2022 baseline. The purchase agreement comes on the back of GreenWaste’s trial of Hyzon’s refuse FCEV, where it successfully completed several trial routes throughout the Bay Area. Refuse FCEV deliveries are expected to GreenWaste starting as soon as Q4 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HYZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.