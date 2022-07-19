Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) investors are sitting on a loss of 60% if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 60% in that time. Hyzon Motors may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 13% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Hyzon Motors made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:HYZN Earnings and Revenue Growth July 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Hyzon Motors will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Hyzon Motors shareholders are happy with the loss of 60% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 32% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hyzon Motors that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

