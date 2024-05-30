News & Insights

Hywin Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

May 30, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Hywin Holdings (HYW) has released an update.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., a leading Chinese wealth and health management service provider, has been notified by Nasdaq of non-compliance due to its American depositary shares’ closing bid price dropping below the minimum requirement of US$1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company has until November 25, 2024, to regain compliance and may be granted an additional 180 days if needed, without immediate effects on its business operations or listing.

