Hywin Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Hywin Holdings (HYW) has released an update.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., a leading Chinese wealth and health management service provider, has been notified by Nasdaq of non-compliance due to its American depositary shares’ closing bid price dropping below the minimum requirement of US$1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company has until November 25, 2024, to regain compliance and may be granted an additional 180 days if needed, without immediate effects on its business operations or listing.

For further insights into HYW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.