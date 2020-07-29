Hyve Group Expects To Exceed FY20 Savings Target - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hyve Group plc (ITE.L) expects to exceed the fiscal 2020 savings target by delivering net additional savings of about £25 million, largely due to venue negotiations, the acceleration of redundancy plans and the utilisation of the UK furlough scheme.

Further, the company said it has "good visibility over a significant portion of the FY21 savings target and expects to be in line with forecast."

The Group noted that it is in a strong financial position to navigate through continued COVID-19 disruption and uncertainty as a result of the successful £126.6 million rights issue announced on 7 May, the material FY20 cost savings which were above management expectations, and the receipt of insurance proceeds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.