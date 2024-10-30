Hyundai Unveils 'INITIUM' Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company introduced its INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept during the 'Clearly Committed' event at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang. The vehicle is designed to achieve a driving range of over 650 km, with a maximum motor output of 150 kW.

The production version of the INITIUM is expected to launch in the first half of 2025.

Hyundai also plans to showcase the INITIUM at the Los Angeles Auto Show and Auto Guangzhou in November.

INITIUM is a Latin word meaning 'beginning' or 'first', representing Hyundai Motor's status as a hydrogen energy pioneer and its commitment to develop a hydrogen society.

