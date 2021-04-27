Hyundai Unveils All-new KONA N With SUV Body Style

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) unveiled the all-new KONA N, the latest addition to Hyundai's N lineup. The company said the all-new KONA N is its first 'True Hot SUV' possessing racetrack capability and the versatility of a utility vehicle.

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company, said: "Our continuously growing and more balanced N portfolio will open new high-performance options, delivering the 'grin factor' no matter what the propulsion technology or body type may be."

Hyundai Motor is expanding the N and N Line lineup to 18 models through 2022. The company also introduced a new brand claim, 'Never just drive'.

