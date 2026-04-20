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Hyundai, TVS Sign Joint Development Agreement To Commercialize Electric Three-wheelers In India

April 20, 2026 — 11:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and TVS Motor (532343) have signed a Joint Development Agreement to advance the development and commercialization of Electric Three-Wheeler solutions in India and additional markets. Hyundai Motor will lead the design of and co-develop the E3W by leveraging its research and development expertise, advanced mobility technologies and human-centric design approach.

TVS Motor will co-develop the product using its electric platform, three-wheeler engineering expertise and local market knowledge. TVS will also lead local sales, with its manufacturing operations in India catering to Indian market demand and future exports.

Hyundai Motor shares are trading at 5,37,000 won, up 1.90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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