Markets

Hyundai Steel Reports Operating Profit In Q1; Sales Up 3.2%

April 24, 2026 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Steel (004020.KS) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company of 41.0 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 55.1 billion won, prior year. The company said it posted a loss as FX surge and raw material costs offset volume growth in sales. Operating income was 15.7 billion won compared to a loss of 19.0 billion won, previous year.

First quarter sales were 5.74 trillion Korean won, up 3.2% from last year.

Shares of Hyundai Steel are trading at 40,850 Korean won, down 0.97%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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