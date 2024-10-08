Hyundai Signs Research Partnership With NTU Singapore To Explore Hydrogen & Advanced Energy Systems

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Group said it has signed a collaborative research agreement with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, focusing on new energy. The three-year partnership will explore hydrogen energy and advanced energy systems.

The collaboration aims to develop alternative energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality, leveraging the Group's advanced energy technologies that are suitable for Singapore's unique characteristics.

Hyundai noted that a key focus of the collaboration will be exploring the adoption of hydrogen production technologies and businesses in Singapore. This includes implementing Hyundai Motor Group's innovative resource-cycle hydrogen production methods: Plastic-to-Hydrogen (P2H) and Waste-to-Hydrogen (W2H) systems. The W2H system produces hydrogen from organic waste like food and sewage sludge, while the P2H system converts non-recyclable plastic into hydrogen.

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore also held a joint signing ceremony for the establishment of a tripartite research center with NTU and the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research. The Corporate Lab Program is set to conduct research in innovative manufacturing domains such as AI, robotics and 3D printing.

