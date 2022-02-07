Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet

NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor 005380.KS said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of the country. The social media users said the company must apologise for being insensitive to India's position on the decades-old dispute over Kashmir.

