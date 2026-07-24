Hyundai Rotem Q2 Earnings Decline; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Rotem Co. (064350.KS), a South Korean heavy industry manufacturer, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined to KRW 185.29 billion from KRW 201.37 billion in the previous year.

Operating income jumped to KRW 232.38 billion from KRW 224.20 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 1.61 trillion from KRW 1.46 trillion in the previous year.

Hyundai Rotem is currently trading 4.32% lesser at KRW 159,300 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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