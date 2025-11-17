Hyundai Rotem (KOSE:064350) Price Target Increased by 15.05% to 316,455.00

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Rotem (KOSE:064350) has been revised to ₩316,455.00 / share. This is an increase of 15.05% from the prior estimate of ₩275,060.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩285,830.00 to a high of ₩378,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.80% from the latest reported closing price of ₩196,800.00 / share.

Hyundai Rotem Maintains 0.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.10%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Rotem. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 13.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 064350 is 0.39%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.75% to 7,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,047K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 064350 by 73.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 702K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 064350 by 88.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 653K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 064350 by 82.86% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 362K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 83.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 064350 by 1,053.42% over the last quarter.

EWY - iShares MSCI South Korea ETF holds 342K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 75.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 064350 by 689.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.