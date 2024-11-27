News & Insights

Markets

Hyundai Recalls Over 226,000 Vehicles In US To Fix Rear-View Camera

November 27, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor has recalled over 226,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to rear-view camera issues.

According to the NHTSA, due to a damaged printed circuit board, the rearview camera image may fail to display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." A rearview image that does not display reduces the driver's visibility and increases the risk of a crash.

Hyundai is recalling certain 2021-2022 Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Elantra, Elantra HEV and 2022 Elantra N and Santa Fe PHEV vehicles.

As a remedy, Hyundai dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 19, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.