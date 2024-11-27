Hyundai Recalls Over 226,000 Vehicles In US To Fix Rear-View Camera

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor has recalled over 226,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to rear-view camera issues.

According to the NHTSA, due to a damaged printed circuit board, the rearview camera image may fail to display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." A rearview image that does not display reduces the driver's visibility and increases the risk of a crash.

Hyundai is recalling certain 2021-2022 Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Elantra, Elantra HEV and 2022 Elantra N and Santa Fe PHEV vehicles.

As a remedy, Hyundai dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 19, 2025.

