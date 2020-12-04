US Markets

Hyundai recalls 129,000 U.S. vehicles for engine issue

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS is recalling 129,000 U.S. vehicles for an engine issue that can increase the risk of a fire, U.S. regulators said Friday.

The recall covers some 2015-2016 Veloster, 2012 Santa Fe, 2011-2013 Sonata Hybrid, and 2016 Sonata Hybrid vehicles because connecting rod bearings inside the engine may wear prematurely, which over time can result in engine damage. Dealers will conduct inspections and if bearing damage is found, the engine will be replaced, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

