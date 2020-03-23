Hyundai Oilbank's top management takes pay cut amid virus outbreak

Jane Chung Reuters
Top management at South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank [INPTVH.UL] will take a 20% paycut from April to help offset the impact of a slump in refining margins from the coronavirus outbreak, the refiner said on Tuesday.

Hyundai Oilbank, the country's smallest refiner by capacity, said in a statement it also plans to cut its expense budget by up to 70% under an emergency management system.

The move comes as refiners around the world have been grappling with a plunge in crude oil prices and weakening refining margins as travel restrictions and quarantines have curbed oil consumption.

Asian refiners' profits from producing gasoline GL92-SIN-CRK dropped to fresh lows on Monday of minus $4.10 a barrel, the lowest since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in December 2008. Refining margins for jet fuel JETSGCKMc1 also turned negative for the first time in more than a decade.

Hyundai Oilbank operates the 520,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Daesan refinery, located in the southwestern part of the country, along with a 170,000-bpd condensate splitter.

