Hyundai To Offer Chamberlain's MyQ Connected Garage Tech In Select Vehicles In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America, affiliated to South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMTF.OB, 005380.KS), late Wednesday announced that it will integrate Chamberlain Group's myQ Connected Garage technology into selected vehicles.

With the partnership with Chamberlain, a Blackstone Inc. (BX) portfolio company, drivers will be allowed to monitor and control their garage doors from the vehicle's touchscreen.

The feature, available through a three-month complimentary trial on select 2024-2026 Hyundai models, allows owners to check garage door status and operate doors remotely whether they are at home or away. It links to a Hyundai Bluelink account and works with Chamberlain's myQ platform.

Key functions include automatic open/close based on vehicle proximity, or "geofencing", support for multiple garage doors at different locations, customizable settings including a valet mode, and alerts if an auto-close is interrupted.

Hyundai said no additional vehicle hardware installation is required. Compatible garage door openers include Chamberlain, LiftMaster and Craftsman brands, with other brands able to add a myQ Smart Garage Control device.

In South Korea, shares of Hyundai closed Thursday's trading 3.46 percent lower at 446,500.00 won.

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