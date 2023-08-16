News & Insights

Hyundai Motor's unit to buy General Motors' India plant

August 16, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Wednesday its Indian unit will buy automaker General Motors' GM.NTalegaon plant in the Indian state ofMaharashtra.

Through its Sriperumbudur facility outside Chennai city, and now the Talegaon plant, Hyundai aims to increase its achieve a cumulative production capacity of one million units per year, it said. The company sold 552,511 vehicles in India last year.

Hyundai, India's second-biggest carmaker by sales, did not mention a deal value.

The deal will allow the U.S. automaker to exit India. GM stopped selling cars in the country in 2017 after years of dwindling sales but its complete exit from the market has been marred by complications, including legal tussles with workers and failure to find a buyer for the plant.

In 2019, GM agreed to sell the plant to China's Great Wall Motor 601633.SSbut talks collapsed last year after the companies failed to obtain regulatory approvals amid New Delhi's increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing.

