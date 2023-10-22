News & Insights

Markets

Hyundai Motors, Saudi Wealth Fund To Establish Automated Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Saudi Arabia

October 22, 2023 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) said it has signed a joint venture agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to establish a highly automated vehicle manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. The total investment for the project will be more than $500 million.

As per the deal, Public Investment Fund or PIF will hold a 70% stake in the new joint venture with Hyundai holding the remaining 30%. Hyundai will also act as a strategic technology partner to support the development of the new manufacturing plant, by providing technical and commercial assistance.

The joint venture aims to manufacture 50,000 vehicles per year, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV). The plant groundbreaking is planned for 2024, and production is expected to begin in 2026.

In addition, PIF and Saudi Electricity Company announced the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company, with plans to install over 5,000 electric car fast chargers across Saudi Arabia by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.