Hyundai Motors, Saudi Wealth Fund To Establish Automated Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Saudi Arabia

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) said it has signed a joint venture agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to establish a highly automated vehicle manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. The total investment for the project will be more than $500 million.

As per the deal, Public Investment Fund or PIF will hold a 70% stake in the new joint venture with Hyundai holding the remaining 30%. Hyundai will also act as a strategic technology partner to support the development of the new manufacturing plant, by providing technical and commercial assistance.

The joint venture aims to manufacture 50,000 vehicles per year, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV). The plant groundbreaking is planned for 2024, and production is expected to begin in 2026.

In addition, PIF and Saudi Electricity Company announced the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company, with plans to install over 5,000 electric car fast chargers across Saudi Arabia by 2030.

