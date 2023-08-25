Hyundai Motor's S.Korean union votes to strike over wage demand -union

SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co's 005380.KS unionised workers in South Korea voted to strike after two months of talks with the company over wage increase and extension of the retirement age, Hyundai Motor's union said on Friday.

The union, one of the biggest in the country with about 44,000 members, said 91.76% of voting union members at the automaker authorised the union to call a strike.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Toby Chopra)

