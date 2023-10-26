News & Insights

Hyundai Motor's Q3 net profit rises 151%, beats forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 26, 2023 — 12:45 am EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee for Reuters

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS reported on Thursday a rise of 151% in third-quarter profit, boosted by solid sales of high-margin sport utility vehicles and a favourable exchange rate.

Hyundai reported a net profit of 3.2 trillion won ($2.36 billion) for the July-September period, up from 1.3 trillion in profit a year earlier.

That exceeded an estimate of 2.9 trillion won from 19 analysts compiled by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1=1,358.3200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

