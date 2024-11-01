Hyundai Motor’s October Sales Surge, But Face Annual Dip

Hyundai Motor Sponsored GDR (HYMTF) has released an update.

Hyundai Motor Company reported a notable 8.1% increase in total sales for October 2024 compared to the previous month, driven by a 16.3% rise in domestic sales and a 6.5% boost in overseas sales. However, year-over-year figures show a slight decline of 1.6% overall, suggesting a challenging market environment. Investors will be keen to see how these trends impact Hyundai’s financial outlook in the coming months.

