Hyundai Motor's May sales down 39% as virus hits auto demand

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor 005380.KS said on Monday its provisional May sales fell 39% on year to 217,510 vehicles globally, as the impact of COVID-19 continued to hit global auto demand in key markets.

