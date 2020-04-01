Hyundai Motor's March sales down 21% amid coronavirus pandemic

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday its provisional March sales fell 21% on the year to 308,503 vehicles globally, as production was suspended at various plants because of a coronavirus pandemic.

Hyundai Motor closed its Montgomery, Alabama, assembly plant last month after an employee there tested positive for the disease, and also suspended production at plants in the Czech Republic and India over the virus.

