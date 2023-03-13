Hyundai Motor's India unit to buy plant from General Motors

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - The Indian arm of Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Monday it had signed a term sheet to buy General Motors Co's GM.N plant in the western state of Maharashtra.

The term sheet covers proposed acquisition of land and buildings, certain machinery and equipment for manufacturing at the plant, Hyundai added in a statement.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meenakshi.Maidas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8921483410;))

