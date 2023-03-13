US Markets
GM

Hyundai Motor's India unit to buy plant from General Motors

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 13, 2023 — 12:52 am EDT

Written by Meenakshi Maidas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - The Indian arm of Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Monday it had signed a term sheet to buy General Motors Co's GM.N plant in the western state of Maharashtra.

The term sheet covers proposed acquisition of land and buildings, certain machinery and equipment for manufacturing at the plant, Hyundai added in a statement.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meenakshi.Maidas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8921483410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.