Hyundai Motors finalises $5 bln battery JV in US, doubles Q1 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

April 25, 2023 — 01:29 am EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said on Tuesday it had finalised a $5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery joint venture in North America, as it reported first-quarter net profit had more than doubled, exceeding expectations.

Hyundai and partner SK On, a battery unit of SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, will set up a new battery manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia, the companies said, formalising an earlier provisional agreement.

Hyundai reported a net profit of 3.3 trillion won ($2.47 billion) for the January-March period versus a profit of 1.6 trillion won a year earlier, thanks to a rise in vehicle output as a global chip shortage eased and demand for its high-margin sport-utility vehicles remained strong.

That compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate for first-quarter profit of 2.3 trillion won from 16 analysts.

($1 = 1,336.2400 won)

